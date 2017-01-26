× Clouds and occasional flurries persist through the weekend

Squeezed between nearly stationary high pressure to our west and south and low pressure to our northeast, Chicago will experience an almost steady strong west to northwest wind flow through the coming weekend. Periodic low pressure impulses caught up in the wind pattern will bring bands of snow showers/flurries and reinforcing incursions of cold air.

This has been a very cloudy month with Chicago’s veteran weather observer Frank Wachowski recording only 24.5 percent of possible sunshine to date. Currently this January ranks below only January 1998 (20 percent of possible sunshine) in receiving the least of possible sunshine – records dating back to 1893.

January temperatures are averaging 5-degrees below average, and despite colder air invading our area the next few days, the persistent cloud cover will restrict heat loss at night – probably maintaining that above-normal edge through the remainder of the month.