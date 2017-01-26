× Oh baby! 50 years ago, mother delivers baby boy during Chicago blizzard

On January 26, 1967, snow began falling and buried Chicago in 23 inches of snow in 29 hours. It’s a record that stands to this day. In the middle of Chicago’s biggest snowstorm, about a dozen blizzard babies were born. Each one has a unique story. But as Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling reports, this story may top them all.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dunson family would love to know the identity of the stranger who may have saved both mother and son. Can you help us solve this 50 year mystery? If you or someone you know picked up a woman in labor at the Clark gas station near 55th and Normal, please write to us at info@wgntv.com. And you can read more from Tom about the 1967 blizzard itself on the WGN-TV and Chicago Tribune weather pages.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalists Nelson Howard and Brad Piper contributed to this report.