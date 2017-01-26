Bulls Rondo calls out Wade, Butler: ‘My vets would never go to the media.’

CHICAGO – It’s a day off for the Chicago Bulls after blowing a ten point lead with 3 minutes left last night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Both Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripped their teammates after the game and questioned their effort and commitment.

Teammate Rajon Rondo blasted them on with an Instagram post this afternoon saying,

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game.

Rondo included a picture of him with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce whom he won a title with in Boston.

His post continues:

My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.

Additionally, Bulls guard Jerian Grant fired off tweets last night in response:

Tough loss, that hurt for sure. But I play hard TO WIN every second I'm out there, and grind everyday for everything I have. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

I've played this game since I was 4yrs old. Basketball is in my blood and means way more to me than just a paycheck. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

The ONLY way I know how to play, is to win. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

My point is I work hard, I play hard, and I play to win for our team. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

The Bulls host the Heat tomorrow night.