Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Winnipeg

* The Jets fell to the Sharks, 4-3, at home on Tuesday, their second consecutive loss by one goal. Those losses dropped the Jets to 9-9-4 in games decided by one goal, tied with the Avalanche (9-9-2) and the Islanders (6-6-9) for the worst winning percentage in the league in one-goal games.

* The Blackhawks lost to the Lightning, 5-2, in Chicago on Tuesday, after they were leading 2-1 entering the third period. Prior to that game, the Blackhawks were 78-0-5 when leading after two periods since the start of the 2014-15 season.

* The Jets have gotten the better of the Blackhawks this season, winning all three matchups between the teams by a combined 9-2. The only seasons that the Jets have gone without a loss to Chicago were 2003-04 and 2007-08, when the then-Thrashers won the only meeting each of those years.

* Patrik Laine returned to the ice against the Sharks for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Sabres on January 7. He recorded an assist and three shots on goal in just under 22 minutes of ice time. The Jets went 3-4-1 in his absence.

* Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist against the Lightning, one game after getting a goal and three assists against Vancouver. The six points in in those two games were as many as he had in his previous 10 games combined.

* The Jets have struggled on faceoffs in their own zone, winning just 46.2 percent of their defensive-zone draws, tied for the lowest mark in the league. However, the Blackhawks have won just 47.6 of their offensive-zone faceoffs, fourth-worst in the league.