Anti-violence rally held at scene of shooting

CHICAGO -- Community members gathered in Chatham tonight at the scene of a brutal shooting that wounded several people Wednesday night.

Seven people were shot in the 500 block of East 75th St. around 8 p.m. on Wednesday during what was supposed to be a peaceful vigil for shooting victim Jamayah Fields. It turned into another shooting, when a rival gang got wind of the vigil on social media and sprayed the scene with bullets.

Among those hit was a 12-year-old boy and the mother of the woman the vigil was being held to remember. She was shot in the hand and needed surgery.

All of the victims are expected to recover.

There’s fear it’ll happen again; that this act of retaliation will lead to another.

Activists, alderman, residents and police pleaded with the public to help them stop it.

No suspects are in custody.