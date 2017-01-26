ALDI announces hiring event for positions at several Chicago locations

CHICAGO – ALDI announced today it is hiring for several South Side locations.

The grocery store chain will host a hiring event on February 3rd for several positions at several stores. The event takes place from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the ALDI at 8500 S. Holland Rd. in West Chatham.

The store is hiring for the following locations:

  • 7345 S. State St.
  • 620 W. 63rd St.
  • 1508 W. 47th St.
  • 7627 S. Ashland Ave.
  • 6025 S. Western Ave.
  • 2333 E. 95th St.
  • 10532 S. Indianapolis Ave.
  • 6621 S. Cottage Grove
  • 7800 S. Chicago Ave.
  • 8500 S. Holland Road (hiring event location)
  • 821 W. 115th St.

 

 