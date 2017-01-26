× ALDI announces hiring event for positions at several Chicago locations

CHICAGO – ALDI announced today it is hiring for several South Side locations.

The grocery store chain will host a hiring event on February 3rd for several positions at several stores. The event takes place from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the ALDI at 8500 S. Holland Rd. in West Chatham.

The store is hiring for the following locations:

7345 S. State St.

620 W. 63rd St.

1508 W. 47th St.

7627 S. Ashland Ave.

6025 S. Western Ave.

2333 E. 95th St.

10532 S. Indianapolis Ave.

6621 S. Cottage Grove

7800 S. Chicago Ave.

8500 S. Holland Road (hiring event location)

821 W. 115th St.