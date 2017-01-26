ALDI announces hiring event for positions at several Chicago locations
CHICAGO – ALDI announced today it is hiring for several South Side locations.
The grocery store chain will host a hiring event on February 3rd for several positions at several stores. The event takes place from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the ALDI at 8500 S. Holland Rd. in West Chatham.
The store is hiring for the following locations:
- 7345 S. State St.
- 620 W. 63rd St.
- 1508 W. 47th St.
- 7627 S. Ashland Ave.
- 6025 S. Western Ave.
- 2333 E. 95th St.
- 10532 S. Indianapolis Ave.
- 6621 S. Cottage Grove
- 7800 S. Chicago Ave.
- 8500 S. Holland Road (hiring event location)
- 821 W. 115th St.
