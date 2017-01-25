What can the president do to stop crime in Chicago?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There's no question Chicago needs the help but besides last night's tweet and some bold promises on the campaign trail President Trump hasn't offered many specific solutions.

As for what caught the president's eye? It appears it was a TV show.

Just an hour after Fox News host Bill O'Reilly spoke about Chicago's raging murder rate, the president sent his tweet.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

"What the president is upset about is turning on the TV and seeing Americans get killed,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said today.

The most talked about, and controversial, form of federal help would come in the form of the National Guard helping to patrol crime infested neighborhoods.

But today, an Illinois guard spokesman told WGN News, "The Illinois National guard is a military force, not a law enforcement force."

Also, Gov Rauner has said he doesn't want the state's militia being used that way.

Without the request of the governor, the only circumstances in which the president can send in the guard are to suppress a rebellion or to protect people whose rights or constitutional protections are being violated. That was the case in the 1960s in Alabama, which was the last time a president sent in the guard without the request of a state's governor.

As president, Trump's tools are powerful but not immediate. He could add money and manpower to the FBI, ATF, DEA and other agencies "already" helping Chicago police fight crime.

And at the White House today, that seems to be the direction he's heading.

"What he wants to do is expand the resources of the federal government,” Spicer said. “It can be a bunch of things. It can be aid, if it's requested by the governor through the appropriate channels, that the federal government can provide on law enforcement basis. Other aid from the federal government can be extended through the U.S. Attorney's office and other means to sure - that's what he wants is the people of Chicago have the resources to feel safe."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago reports is has charged the highest number of illegal gun cases in a dozen years. That comes after a several year decline, but it’s a sign the feds are increasing their efforts to fight violence.