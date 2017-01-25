× “WGN Morning News Early Morning Heroes” (Sponsored by the local McDonald’s ® Owner Operators) Official Rules

Do you know someone who makes your morning special? Nominate a WGN Morning News Early Morning Hero. Your Early Morning Hero will win $300 in McDonald’s ® gift cards, breakfast from McDonald’s and will appear on WGN Morning News. Whether your Early Morning Hero gives your day a fresh start – in your workplace, school, or within your community, here’s your chance to get them the recognition they deserve (must be aged 18+ to nominate or win and must reside in Chicagoland viewing area or NW Indiana. Complete rules below.) We look forward to hearing about YOUR Hero! (Sponsored by your local McDonald’s Owner Operators)

1. WHO CAN BE NOMINATED

a. Any person that is defined as your Early Morning Hero and resides within the Chicagoland viewing area or NW Indiana (legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry, Will, Livingston and Iroquois counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana ) and must be aged 18 or older to participate. If, during the Nomination or Voting Period (described below), the Morning Hero nominee moves outside of the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area, or is arrested or charged with a crime, or if nominee has been found to have committed a prior crime, then he/she will no longer be eligible for consideration for “WGN-TV’s Early Morning Heroes.” A nominee may be voted an “Early Morning Hero” only once during the Contest Period. Winner may be required to show government-issued photo identification and proof of age in order to claim the prize.

2. WHO CAN DO THE NOMINATING?

a. To nominate your hero, you must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Will, Livingston and Iroquois counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties In Indiana and must be age 18 or older at the time of entry and have access to the internet. You may nominate as many persons as you’d like, but you can only nominate the same person once. All information submitted in nomination forms will be subject to verification. Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any entry they discover to be false or fraudulent.

3. HOW TO NOMINATE THE EVERYDAY HERO

a. Nominations for “WGN-TV’s Early Morning Heroes” will begin January 23, 2017 and end December 10, 2017 (“Nominations Period”). All nominations must be submitted within the Nominations Period.

b. You can nominate by going to http://www.wgntv.com/morningheroes, click on the “Early Morning Heroes” link, and fill out the nomination form completely. You must use your own name. Incomplete or false entries may be disqualified. All entries become the property of WGN-TV and McDonald’s Corporation, and will not be returned.

4. SELECTING THE EVERYDAY HERO: Sponsors will review all eligible nominations forms on or about the 10th of the month and choose the Early Morning Hero based on the following criteria:

a. Involvement within the community/workplace/your home (30%)

b. Description of what makes them an Early Morning Hero in your life (50%)

c. Description of how the Early Morning Hero impacts others’ lives (20%)

Note: If more than one person nominates the same candidate as an Early Morning Hero, WGN-TV and McDonald’s will choose the person’s nomination that they believe shows the most human interest appeal. The person who nominates the candidate does not receive recognition or a prize. The decision of Sponsors is final and binding. Winner must be willing to be taped by WGN-TV for potential playback on WGN-TV. If Winner is unwilling to participate in taping, prize will not be awarded and another Winner will be chosen based on criteria listed above.

5. ANNOUCEMENT/AWARDS/DONATIONS

a. One person/individual will be selected during the month of February; subsequently two individuals will be chosen monthly March 10 through December 10, 2017 with a total of twenty-one (21) WGN-TV’s Early Morning Heroes chosen. Early Morning Heroes segment air starting February 2017.

b. Each Early Morning Hero will receive a visit from WGN’s Mike Toomey from WGN Morning News, McDonalds’ Breakfast and “Breakfast for a Year” defined as a gift card valued at $300, for upcoming meals for any McDonalds Location in the Chicagoland area.

c. Each Early Morning Hero will be notified via telephone or email. The Early Morning Hero may be featured on WGN-TV News. In the event of breaking news, the Early Morning Hero may be rescheduled or not air as scheduled.

6. CONDITIONS/RESTRICTIONS

a. By participating in this program and accepting the awards, each WGN-TV’s Early Morning Heroes and winning individual’s nomination hereby agree:

(i) that all decisions of WGN-TV/Sponsors with respect to this program are final and binding; (ii) to release Sponsors and their respective parent companies and affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, and licensees from any and all claims in connection with the Early Morning Heroes program and the award or use of the prizes/donations;

(iii) and to allow Sponsors to use their names, voices, photographs, likenesses, biographical material, or nomination form used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, without additional financial or other compensation.

b. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of http://www.wgntv.com web site or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

c. Sponsors are not responsible for applications not received due to difficulty accessing the Internet, service outages or delays, computer difficulties or other technological glitches or for lost, stolen, deleted, garbled, misdelivered, incomplete or late nominations.

d. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement in writing

e. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a nominator or nominee’s disqualification at the sole discretion of Sponsors.

f. Sponsors are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

g. Copies of the written rules and a list of all WGN-TV’s Early Morning Heroes and their nominators will be available on http://www.wgntv.com/contests.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, a computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify, or suspend Everyday Heroes program in whole or in part. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROGRAM WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. All aspects of this program shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This program is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy.

9. A COPY OF THE RULES is available online at http://www.wgntv.com, and can also be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “WGN-TV Early Morning Heroes Rules.” WGN-TV, 2501 w. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618. After December 30, 2017 and before January 30, 2018.

10. LIST OF FEATURED EARLY MORNING HEROES: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope to WGN-TV “Early Morning Heroes Winner’s List,” WGN-TV 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after December 30, 2017 but before January 30, 2018.

11. SPONSORS: WGN-TV, 2501 W. Bradley place, Chicago, IL, 60618. McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, 101 W 22nd Street #103, Lombard, IL 60148.