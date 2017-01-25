President Trump speaks after signing immigration actions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made remarks about an executive order signed Wednesday that calls for construction to begin on an extension of the southern border wall.

Trump signed the executive order in keeping with his campaign promise to boost border security during a ceremony Wednesday at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department’s newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive order jumpstarts construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises. A second executive order strips funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Construction of the border wall is expected to begin in months, with U.S. taxpayers paying for the upfront costs. The White House insists that Mexico will somehow reimburse the United States.