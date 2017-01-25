There’s still time to book a Valentine’s Day getaway!
There’s still time to book a great trip for Valentine’s Day travel or as a gift for later in the year, or just because you feel like it.
Miami, Florida
Rates start at $199/night.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
3-night packages as low as $549 per person (based on double occupancy) for select dates Feb 1 – April 29.
Guatemala
Bordered by Belize
Valid through March 1, 2017 (blackout days apply), package starts at $243.50 per person, per night.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Book a flight plus hotel all-inclusive 3-night package by January 25 for as low as $549 per person.
For your next trip, contact Royal Travel at http://www.royal-travel.com or call 1-800-747-7695