CHICAGO – A teenage boy died today after he was pulled from a pool inside a Chicago school.

The 14-year-old boy was pulled from the pool inside John F. Kennedy High School in the 6300 block of W 56th St.

Paramedics arrived at the school shortly before 1:30 p.m. and administered CPR.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

