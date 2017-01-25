Renteria has positive first impression of new Sox prospects

Posted 7:37 PM, January 25, 2017, by

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria talked about cooking for his coaches at a stop in Pilsen to promote this weekend's SoxFest.  Renteria also had some good things to say about Yoan Moncana, who Renteria got to work with earlier this month at the White Sox Mini-Camp in Glendale.