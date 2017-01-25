× Rain changing over to wet snow with minor accumulations expected in the Chicago area overnight

Rain will be changing over to wet snow from west to east across the Chicago area this Wednesday evening. Colder air is flowing over northern Illinois into northwestern Indiana, changing rain and drizzle over to a steady wet snow. Snow will melt on impact initially, but slowly accumulate on grassy and cold surfaces. An inch or two will be possible as you go north toward the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, so travelers should be aware of deteriorating conditions the farther north you go. North along a line from Madison to Milwaukee 6 to 8-inches of snow had fallen by 6PM CST. Traveling south of Interstate-80, snow will be lighter probably just mainly melting on contact.

Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded areas on the headlined map above) for 2 to 4-inches additional snow continue until midnight CST for the southern portion of Wisconsin and 1 to 2-inches in northeastern Iowa.

Below is the current Metro Weather radar mosaic…