Protesters hang ‘RESIST’ banner from 270-foot crane near White House

WASHINGTON -- Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says "RESIST" from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.

Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it's a continuation of protests that began with Trump's inauguration.

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters Wednesday morning that officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets and found three people who weren't authorized to be at the site attached to the crane. He says another four people are now on the crane, too.

Glover said the protesters told police they’re conducting a First Amendment action.

The protest comes a day after President Donald Trump’s administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.