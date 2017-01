Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rick Renteria stopped by the WGN Morning News ahead of his first season as White Sox manager.

He tells Pat Tomasulo what he hopes to instill in the players and what the new batch of prospects can bring to the team. He also reflects on his time on the North Side of town and how his experience with the Cubs shaped him as a manager.

SoxFest is this weekend, and Renteria is taking part in a very special ceviche competition. Tickets are still available at WhiteSox.com/SoxFest.