× Neighbor volunteers to care for elderly woman with terminal cancer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — When an elderly woman was diagnosed with terminal cancer her neighbor volunteered to take care of her.

Norma Cook and Chris Salvatore live in the same apartment complex.

They became friends four years ago when Chris, who’s an actor, moved into the building.

Chris says Norma is a “firecracker” and “tells it like it is.”

But Norma has only a few months to live.

She doesn’t have any children and no family that lives close enough to help

Chris says he’s determined to make her feel “so loved” every single day.

He started a GoFundMe account to pay for her home care.

It’s raised more than $56,000.