McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac special sauce

SAN FRANCISCO — To get you come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components_”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide.

“This would be a fun way to show appreciation to our customers who love the Big Mac and the Big Mac sauce,” said chef Mike Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald’s for the U.S. menu.

To help Big Mac fans find the participating locations, McDonald’s has created a Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app. The customer must then give a code to the restaurant employee for their chance to take home a bottle of the special sauce.

The offer is first come, first served and starts at 1 p.m. Thursday.

McDonald’s will also be giving away bottles via social media.

One final bottle will be auctioned on Friday who proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bidding is opening beginning at 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Friday, and people can bid on the bottle here, or text “BIGMACSAUCE” to 52812.

The restaurant chain has no plans to sell its special sauce in stores at this time — so this is your one-time chance to get your hands on it, fans.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report