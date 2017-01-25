Lunchbreak: Chicken vindaloo tacos, prepared by Carbon Arc Bar and Board chef Gilbert Langlois

Chef Gilbert Langlois

Carbon Arc Bar & Board

4614 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

(773) 961-8946

www.davistheater.com/carbon-arc-bar/

Chicken Vindaloo Tacos

Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs

pinch of salt

pinch of freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbs butter

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 cups onion, finely chopped

2 Tbs ginger, finely chopped

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp ground mustard seed

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1 Tbs turmeric

1 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbs paprika

2 tsp lemon juice

2 Tbs white vinegar

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp salt

2 cups water

Directions:

Salt and pepper the chicken thighs. Brown chicken thighs in a heavy casserole pan, for approximately 10-15 minutes. Remove the chicken. Add onions and garlic to casserole pan, and brown with the butter for approximately 5 minutes. Add the chicken thighs and all other ingredients, and simmer for 45 minutes. Let cool and separate bones from meat, pulling the chicken. Store meat in the liquid and reheat when ready to serve.

Crispy Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 large russet potato, julienned

salt, to taste

Directions:

Julienne one potato, then fry in vegetable oil until it forms a crispy shoestring. Remove from oil, place on paper towel to drain oil, and add salt while still hot to season and stick to potato.

Carrot-Pea Slaw:

Ingredients:

1 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup peas, blanched

1/2 tsp sesame oil

pinch of yellow curry powder

pinch of salt

pinch of pepper

1/2 cup plain yogurt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To Serve:

1 package tortillas

To Serve:

Warm each tortilla on both sides on the stove. To plate, place a spoonful of potatoes first, then the warm pulled chicken, and top with carrot-pea salad.