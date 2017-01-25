‘Javy Baez Way’ gets approval from City Council

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball against the San Francisco Giants during Game Four of their National League Division Series at AT&T Park on October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO –The City Council approved an ordinance today to honor Chicago Cubs Javy Baez with his own Chicago street.

26th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado introduced the ordinance for a street sign last fall.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” would stretch along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, along the baseball field in Humboldt Park.

Baez hails from Puerto Rico, and the 26th Ward includes Humboldt Park, which a historically Puerto Rican community.

No date has been set for the official naming.