'Javy Baez Way' gets approval from City Council

CHICAGO –The City Council approved an ordinance today to honor Chicago Cubs Javy Baez with his own Chicago street.

26th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado introduced the ordinance for a street sign last fall.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” would stretch along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, along the baseball field in Humboldt Park.

Baez hails from Puerto Rico, and the 26th Ward includes Humboldt Park, which a historically Puerto Rican community.

No date has been set for the official naming.