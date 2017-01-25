FeedonThis: Riley and Robin highlight Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Social Fodder can bring fans a take on any sports on any given day.

On Wednesday it was basketball, and the return of two favorite people to the show.

Riley Curry, Warriors' star Stephen Curry's daughter, and Bulls forward Robin Lopez highlighted the Social Media segment on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Those are part of the #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

Rick Renteria spent his day cooking with students at the Benito Juarez Community Academy on Wednesday.

In about a month, he'll start to put the ingredients together for a major White Sox rebuild in 2017.

Jarrett and Josh discussed what's ahead for the first year manager in the video above.