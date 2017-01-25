Desmond Clark reflects on the 2006 NFC Champion Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Ten years ago right now, Bears fans were basking in the glow of their first Super Bowl in 21 years.

They had just come off a snowy triumph of the Saints at Soldier Field in the AFC Championship and were headed to South Florida for the NFL's title game against the Colts.

While that didn't turn out as well, the many memories from the 2006 Bears remain as fans reflect back to the last time their team was near the top of the NFL.

To remember the anniversary, we had former Bears tight end Desmond Clark come on Sports Feed to share his memories of that team and the NFC Championship. He gave some of his stories about the Super Bowl as well to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

