WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A wake for a fallen Bloomingdale police officer will be held Tuesday afternoon in West Chicago

Officer Raymond Murrell died in a car crash last Thursday, while answering a call about a theft in progress.

His wake begins at 3 p.m. at the Wheaton Bible Church.

A private walk-through for law enforcement officers starts at 4 p.m.

Murrell’s funeral at the church begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

He’ll be laid to rest at Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in hillside.