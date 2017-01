President Trump took aim at Chicago in one of his latest tweet tonight.

Around 8:30 p.m., Trump tweeted: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds.”

It’s a topic Trump has commented on before. Earlier this month, he suggested Mayor Emanuel should ask for federal help.

WGN News reached out for comment from City Hall and the Chicago Police Department but have not heard back yet.