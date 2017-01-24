× Sycamore Trails Elementary School in Bartlett on lockdown

BARTLETT – Sycamore Trails Elementary School is on lockdown due to heavy police activity in the area, the school said Tuesday afternoon.

The police activity is not connected to the school. There is a heavy police presence around a residence in the Sycamore Trails neighborhood nearby.

A Bartlett resident tells WGN they received an automated call from local police advising them to stay indoors.

The Bartlett Police Department has not commented on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.