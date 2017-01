Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Surveillance video shows the chase that led to a deadly police shooting.

The Independent Police Review Authority released three videos from Nov. 23.

It shows Kajuan Raye running away after a squad car pulled up to him and Sgt. John Poulos chasing him.

None of the released videos show when Poulos shot Raye in the back.

Poulos reported that Raye turned and pointed a gun at him twice, but no gun was found.