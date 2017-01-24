Suburban prep students prepare for careers in medicine with unique, hands on program at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. –A local hospital has opened its doors to students and gives them an opportunity to work alongside healthcare professionals to help spark an early interest in medicine.

Suburban teenagers are prepping for a career in medicine and getting unprecedented access to healthcare professionals all well before they enter medical school - or even college!

The students are everywhere; the pharmacy, patient floors, behind the scenes in mechanical areas and huddled in a lab.

When the new Centegra Hospital opened its doors to patients last year, the staff there also welcomed local students taking part in the medical academy and youth residency program at Huntley High School.

It’s a specialized curriculum for those interested in healthcare careers, to learn from them – side- by-side for a few hours every week.

The youth residency program is new for Huntley High School students. Organizers are hoping it comes full circle. They’ll track how many students go on to have careers in medicine and perhaps come back to work in the community.