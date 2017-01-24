× Report: Trump adviser “Punched man at Inaugural ball”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway reportedly broke up a fight at the Inaugural Liberty Ball.

Fox Business Host Charles Gasparino posted on Facebook that the fight started between two men in tuxes

According the post, Conway came out of nowhere and started punching one of the men in the face to stop the fight.

Gasparino said no one was seriously injured.

Another witness told a similar story to The New York Daily News.

Conway appeared on Fox News last night but did not mention the incident.