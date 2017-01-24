Meet the AHL’s leading scorer, Wolves’ forward Kenny Agostino, on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Right now the entire AHL is looking up to him when it comes to points during the 2016-2017 season.

It makes Kenny Agostino one of the best players in the league and one of the reasons the Chicago Wolves are sitting second in the Western Conference.

But the forward has a strong history in the game of hockey and even won a national championship at an Ivy League school.

Kenny discussed that all with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He described his season with the Wolves, winning a national title at Yale and his trip to the White House to meet President Obama.

On top of that, he showed off a jersey which the Wolves are auctioning off for local animal adoption charities as well, which you can bid on by clicking here.

To watch Kenny's segment on Tuesday's show, click on the video above.