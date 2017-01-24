Lunchbreak: Fig and gorgonzola tartelette, prepared by Fig and Olive chef Alejandra Romero

Chef Alejandra Romero
Fig & Olive Chicago
104 E. Oak Street
Chicago
(312) 445-0060
www.figandolive.com
Fig & Gorgonzola Tartelette
Ingredients
2-3 figs
1 Tbs Fig & Olive Tapenade
4 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
6 cubes gorgonzola dolce
1/2 cup arugula, loosely packed
1 tsp walnut, chopped
1 tsp spring onions
1/2 tsp pickled red onions
3 Tbs proscuitto
sea salt
Tartelette
Ingredients:
6 inch tartlet
egg wash (1 egg)
Directions:
Crack egg and whisk to create egg wash. Brush the tartlet with egg wash. Bake at 350 F until golden blond. Let cool down on the rack, reserve in airtight container.
Fig Preparation
To prepare figs, remove the stem and cut in halves lengthwise. Gently sauté the figs in oil, cut side down first to gently caramelize. Turn upside down when golden blond and cook for 30 more seconds. Cool down on sheet pan and reserve
Fig & Gorgonzola Tartlet Preparation
Take one 6 inch tartlet. Spread 1 Tbs of tapenade. Add 4 halves of sautéed figs on. Add heirloom halves (8 pieces). Add gorgonzola (6 pieces). Add walnut (1 teaspoon). Add spring onions (1 teaspoon) and season with sea salt. Warm up the tartlet for 3 minutes at 400 F. Prepare plate by adding a bit of tapenade in the center to prevent sliding. Plate the warm tartlet and add seasoned arugula (1/2 cup) in volume on the tart. Add the prosciutto around the tart (3 Tablespoons). Add pickled red pearl onion slices (1/2 teaspoon)