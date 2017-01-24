Lunchbreak: Fig and gorgonzola tartelette, prepared by Fig and Olive chef Alejandra Romero

Chef Alejandra Romero

Fig & Olive Chicago

104 E. Oak Street

Chicago

(312) 445-0060

www.figandolive.com

Fig & Gorgonzola Tartelette

Ingredients

2-3 figs

1 Tbs Fig & Olive Tapenade

4 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

6 cubes gorgonzola dolce

1/2 cup arugula, loosely packed

1 tsp walnut, chopped

1 tsp spring onions

1/2 tsp pickled red onions

3 Tbs proscuitto

sea salt

Tartelette

Ingredients:

6 inch tartlet

egg wash (1 egg)

Directions:

Crack egg and whisk to create egg wash. Brush the tartlet with egg wash. Bake at 350 F until golden blond. Let cool down on the rack, reserve in airtight container.

Fig Preparation

To prepare figs, remove the stem and cut in halves lengthwise. Gently sauté the figs in oil, cut side down first to gently caramelize. Turn upside down when golden blond and cook for 30 more seconds. Cool down on sheet pan and reserve

Fig & Gorgonzola Tartlet Preparation

Take one 6 inch tartlet. Spread 1 Tbs of tapenade. Add 4 halves of sautéed figs on. Add heirloom halves (8 pieces). Add gorgonzola (6 pieces). Add walnut (1 teaspoon). Add spring onions (1 teaspoon) and season with sea salt. Warm up the tartlet for 3 minutes at 400 F. Prepare plate by adding a bit of tapenade in the center to prevent sliding. Plate the warm tartlet and add seasoned arugula (1/2 cup) in volume on the tart. Add the prosciutto around the tart (3 Tablespoons). Add pickled red pearl onion slices (1/2 teaspoon)