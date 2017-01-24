Indiana high school student dies after intramural basketball game

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — A high school student in LaPorte County, Ind., collapsed in a hallway and died after an intramural basketball game.

It happened at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

Emergency responders tried to administer CPR on the unconscious 17-year-old, but they couldn’t revive him.

Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will help determine the cause of death.

Dr. Paul White, superintendent of the New Prairie United School Corporation, issued the following statement:

“We are very saddened at the loss of this student. The New Prairie family is mourning his passing and we hope and pray that his family will take comfort in knowing the strength of all of our students and staff stand with them in their loss.”