Indian Head Park home invasion 'unfounded,' police say

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. – Police in the western suburbs say a reported home invasion that left a teenage girl injured did not happen.

Last Wednesday, police responded to a home in Indian Head Park after the teen said she was cut by a suspect who she found inside her home.

Police in Indian Head Park called the incident “unfounded” in a statement released today.

No charges have been filed.