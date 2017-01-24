× Illinois man in celebrity-hacking case faces sentencing

CHICAGO — A judge is scheduled to sentence an Illinois man accused of hacking into the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos.

Edward Majerczyk is set to appear in Chicago federal court Tuesday. He’s accused of orchestrating a phishing scheme that illegally accessed more than 300 email and other online accounts, including those belonging to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles last year to felony computer hacking. He signed a plea agreement for his case to be transferred to Chicago. Both sides agreed that he should receive a 9-month prison term.

Federal agents have said Lawrence broke down and became distraught during a 2014 meeting about nude photos of her that appeared online.