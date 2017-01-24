FeedonThis: Oh, Noah!!!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His game is all about the work he does in the paint. Once Joakim Noah gets outside of it, what happens can be anyone's guess.

But even the die hard fans of the forward didn't see what was coming on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Noah, now a member of the Knicks after spending his entire career with the Bulls, completely air balled a free throw against the Pacers. The video spread quickly through social media and was featured on Social Fodder on Tuesday's Sports Feed.

That highlight, along with Jarrett tying it in with one of his son's friends, is part of #FeedonThis from the show and you can watch it in the video above.

The first four spots of the Cubs' rotation are just fine.

But who will be starter No. 5 is still very much in the air. On Tuesday, it appears another player is going to enter the fray.

Former Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cubs pending a physical. He would compete with Mike Montgomery for the last starting spot on the defending World Series championship.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the possibility of Anderson taking that spot in the video above.

There is no reason to "Panik" if you are a Blackhawks fan this season. That's because Richard is doing just fine.

Just a year after his very quiet trade to the Blackhawks, Panik has become a viable part of the team's offensive attack this season.

Before their game Tuesday with the Lightning, Jarrett and Josh discussed the forward's impact in the video above.