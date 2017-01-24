The position of Digital Sales Manager is currently open at WGN-TV. This position is responsible for all sales activity in the local Internet market for WGNTV.com and all its affiliated partners. The Digital Sales Manager monitors and evaluates the sales performance of local account executives, participates in setting goals and is accountable for meeting quarterly/annual financial goals.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

+ Management of account executive budgets, including helping meet their goals

+ Pricing across all digital products

+ Inventory management across all digital products

+ Management of Digital Coordinator position

+ Management of all third party and vendor relationships

+ Cross reference revenue reports with orders placed to make sure all revenue is clearing

+ Assist account executives with digital sales and presentations, as needed

+ Communication with Central Ad Ops (OAO) for campaign changes and maintenance

+ Create & maintain data sets to manage available opportunities

+ Develop & maintain strong product knowledge of Tribune Digital products

+ Complete various annual projects, including reports, pitches and others

+ Market analyzation and synthesis of findings to the sales department

+ Conceptualize and execute new digital programs and ideas for WGN clients

+ Bi-weekly meetings (and regular communication) with the WGN News and Marketing departments

+ Build and enhance digital advertising agency relationships

+ Handles credit, billing and financial issues for the station as it pertains to WGN digital business

+ Work with the WGN research team to make sure site is updated with latest WGN Digital collateral

MEASURABLE ACTIVITY:

+Responsible for digital budget

+Attendance of all sales meetings

+Running and management of digital sales meeting (1X weekly)

REQUIREMENTS:

+Undergraduate degree in marketing or equivalent experience

+Minimum of 5 years media sales experience in major market

+Knowledge of the digital marketing and sales space

OTHER:

Position reports to WGN-TV Director of Sales and is part of the WGN-TV Sales Department

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send cover letter/resume to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387