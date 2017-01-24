Demonstrators march through downtown Chicago in anti-Trump protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Demonstrators in two separate protests are marching through the streets of downtown Chicago.

200 demonstrators or so getting set to March through downtown Chicago fighting against cuts to ACA and Trump's pick for HHS. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/u1VSGSNiHc — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) January 24, 2017

Protesters gathered at the Federal Building near Jackson and Dearborn around 3:30 p.m. then began marching through the Loop. They will march to Goldman Sachs on Wacker Drive.

The group says President Trump is staging a corporate takeover of the government. They are also protesting cuts to health care.

This is just the latest in a string of demonstrations since Trump's inauguration Friday.