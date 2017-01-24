Demonstrators march through downtown Chicago in anti-Trump protest

CHICAGO – Demonstrators in two separate protests are marching through the streets of downtown Chicago.
Protesters gathered at the Federal Building near Jackson and Dearborn around 3:30 p.m. then began marching through the Loop. They will march to Goldman Sachs on Wacker Drive.
The group says President Trump is staging a corporate takeover of the government. They are also protesting cuts to health care.
This is just the latest in a string of demonstrations since Trump's inauguration Friday.
