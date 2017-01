LAS VEGAS — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant got married earlier this month, and he just shared some video from the big day.

Little wedding video teaser! Can't wait for the whole thing! 📽: @newflyfilms A video posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Produced by Newfly Films, the video shows the third baseman and his wife Jessica Delp exchanging vows, kissing and dancing at their wedding in Bryant’s hometown of Las Vegas.

“Can’t wait for the whole thing,” Bryant said in his Instagram post of the wedding teaser trailer.

The couple was married on 1-7-17 and Bryant wears No. 17 for the Cubs.