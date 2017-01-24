× Cubs agree to deal with pitcher Brett Anderson: Report

CHICAGO – Jed Hoyer appears to have another option for his fifth starter for the 2017 season.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Cubs have come to an agreement on a deal with left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson. Rosenthal tweeted the news on Monday night.

Sources: Brett Anderson has deal with #Cubs, pending physical. Impressed club during recent bullpen session in Arizona. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2017

The Cubs have yet to formally announce a move.

Anderson comes to the Cubs after an injury-riddled 2016 season in which he made three starts and one relief appearance following back surgery to repair a bulging disc. It was an injury that also hindered Anderson during the 2014 season with the Colorado Rockies.

In those appearances, Anderson struggled a bit with a 1-2 record and a 11.91 ERA.

During the 2015 season, his only full year with the Dodgers, the pitcher was 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 starts, striking out 116 batters compared to 46 walks.

The seven-year MLB veteran pitched in Oakland during the first five years of his career, compiling a 26-29 record with a 3.81 ERA. Anderson spent 2014 with the Rockies where he pitched in just eight games due to the aforementioned back issues.

If healthy, Anderson could compete for the Cubs’ fifth starter spot vacated by Jason Hammel. Mike Montgomery, who was used primarily in relief after being acquired from the Mariners in a trade, is also expected to compete for that spot.