Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Orlando

* Orlando has won their last three home games against the Bulls after losing the previous eight home games against Chicago.

* Elfrid Payton scored 23 points in the Magic's 118-98 loss to Golden State on Sunday. Payton is averaging 15.1 points per game in January this season, which is the highest points per game in a single month in his career.

* The Bulls beat the Kings, 102-99, in Sacramento on Saturday. Dwyane Wade scored 30 points with four blocks in the win, becoming the first guard to score more than 30 points with four or more blocks in a single game this season.

* The Magic have the second-worst home winning percentage (.364) in the NBA this season. The Nets have the worst (.304). They are the only Eastern Conference team with a higher winning percentage in their road games than at home (.417).

* Dwyane Wade is averaging 26.0 points per game in his career against the Magic. This is his highest career per-game average against any Eastern Conference opponent.

* Jimmy Butler is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game. He has increased his points per game average in every season of his career.