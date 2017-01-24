× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Tampa Bay

* Tampa Bay lost, 5-3, to Arizona at Gila River Arena on Saturday night, dropping its third straight game, and falling to 2-7-1 (.250) in the last 10 contests – worst of any Eastern Conference team this month. The Bolts have allowed five or more goals nine times in 2016-17 – the same total they had in 82 games last season.

* The Blackhawks defeated the Canucks, 4-2, at United Center on Sunday night, winning their third straight tilt, and improving to 7-2-0 in the last nine games overall. Dating to November 8 last season, Chicago has won 25 straight home tilts when scoring four or more goals.

* Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Lightning and Blackhawks in 2016-17 (will play again March 27 in Tampa). Tampa Bay is 7-0-2 in its last nine regular-season games against Chicago – the longest active point streak by any team in the league against the Blackhawks.

* Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist Saturday night, giving him six points (3g, 3a) in his last six skates, and six markers in his last 13 games overall (had four goals in his first 30 games of the season). Including the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Palat has just two points (1g, 1a) in 12 career skates against the Blackhawks.

* Jonathan Toews had a goal and a career-high tying three assists Sunday night, recording his first four-point performance since March 17, 2015 against the Islanders. Toews entered the game with Vancouver with one goal and three assists in his previous nine games this month.

* Tampa Bay is 8-2-0 (.800) when getting two or more days off between games this season – tied with Calgary for second best in the NHL (Columbus – 14-0-1). Chicago is 6-4-2 when taking on teams in the second of back-to-backs in 2016-17.