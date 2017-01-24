Around Town visits The Hunter and The Bear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the world premiere of The Hunter and The Bear, the critically acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. tell the haunting story of an imaginative young boy and his father, the pragmatic hunter tasked with protecting their isolated town. When his son disappears in the woods, the search to recover him will lead the hunter, and eventually the entire community, through a landscape teeming with dark secrets and supernatural threats.

This combination frontier ghost-story and modern-day parable unfolds in PigPen Theatre Co.'s signature style: using resourceful staging, captivating storytelling, ingenious shadow puppetry and award-winning folk music to fuel a headlong plunge into the darkest part of the woods.

The Hunter and The Bear

321 Tudor Court in Glencoe

