Text message saves life of woman trapped in car trunk

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A text message helped save the life of a woman in North Carolina.

The woman called 911 to say a man had kidnapped her and thrown her into the trunk of his car; but they were on the move, and her phone signal dropped out.

That’s when the dispatcher got the idea to text her.

It worked; they stayed in communication, and with help from Verizon, they were able to track the moving car and arrest the driver.

Nicholas Mattevi is charged with false imprisonment.