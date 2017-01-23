Wintry weather to follow our latest mild spell

The opening 8 days of January featured a period of frigid conditions during which a cumulative temperature deficit of 55 degrees was accumulated. Since then, mild weather has dominated. Through the 23rd, the month posted a surplus of 102 degrees, a 157-degree turn-around. Mild air will linger into midweek before a change in jet stream flow brings readings more typical of late January. This transition will bring periods of light snow to the area, but accumulations are expected to amount to little more than a dusting. The area’s ongoing snow drought has been notable. During the 37-day period from December 18th, through January 23rd, only .9 of an inch of snow has been observed officially, making this one of the least snowy such periods on record. Only similar time frames during 1972-73, and 1932-33 had less snowfall.