John Cleese’s huge comedic influence has stretched across generations; his sharp irreverent eye and the unique brand of physical comedy he perfected with Monty Python, on Fawlty Towers, and beyond now seem written into comedy’s DNA. In this rollicking memoir, So, Anyway…, Cleese takes readers on a Grand Tour of his ascent in the entertainment world, from his humble beginnings in a sleepy English town and his early comedic days at Cambridge University (with future Python partner Graham Chapman), to the founding of the landmark comedy troupe that would propel him to worldwide renown.
For more information on John Cleese, please visit http://www.thejohncleese.com
“True or False” with…Comedy Legend John Cleese!
-
Monty Python veteran John Cleese on screening, Q&A at Chicago Theater
-
Jake Johannsen on Fake News, Kanye, Taylor Swift & More!
-
Rob Riggle: Actor, Comedian, Humanitarian…Marathon Runner?
-
Larry and Paul guess who our mystery guest’s celeb father is
-
Director Paul Feig talks Ghostbusters, women in comedy and Cubs
-
-
Comedian Pat McGann: Pre-School, Family Vacations & Being from the Southside
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to make his ‘SNL’ debut Nov. 12
-
Billy Gardell on Playing Col. Tom Parker, Mike & Molly and Early Standup Days
-
Actor/Comedian TJ Miller’s Belly Whistle; Deadpool Tee & Sketch Comedy Fest!
-
Jason Diamond talks about his book “Searching For John Hughes”
-
-
Chris Tucker talks about Michael Jackson, Rush Hour and his new comedy tour
-
T.J. Miller Answers Some “Hard Hitting” Questions!
-
Steve Harvey overcome with emotion as ‘Bernie Mac Day’ declared in Chicago