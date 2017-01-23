Siblings collect 1 million pop tabs for brother, 4, with Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You wouldn't know it watching him run around a room or dominate the foosball table, but Jacob Matthaei has had a pretty tough couple of years.

The 4-year-old goes in for treatment every month at the Lurie Children's Hospital. And when he does, the family stays at the Ronald McDonald House. It's become their home away from home.

As Jacob was battling cancer, his siblings wanted to do something in his honor. So when looking for a way to help out, sister Brynn immediately thought of the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House takes pop can tabs to recycling plants, and the money they get back raises tens of thousands of dollars, which helps families like Jacob's. So, Jacob siblings decided to collect 1 million pop tabs. And they did it, in one year's time!

Jacob is currently in remission but he has more treatments to go. Seeing the community come together in support has meant so much to this family.

More info: http://www.rmhc.org/