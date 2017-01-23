Rep. Gutiérrez, immigrants call on President Trump to let DREAMers stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Congressman Luis Gutiérrez (D-Chicago) stayed away from Donald Trump’s inauguration, showed up for the Women’s March on Washington, and on Monday night he took on the new president on immigration.

Joined by some undocumented immigrants concerned about their future, Gutiérrez called on President Trump to leave former President Obama's Executive Order protecting DREAMers from deportation alone. He and some colleagues also plan to head to the Mexican border in Texas to visit with refugees trying to find sanctuary in America.

WGN's Tom Negovan has the story.