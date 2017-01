Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK -- Police are trying to find the driver of a black Chevy Camaro who they say didn't even slow down before hitting, and nearly killing, a Chicago man Sunday night. A 46-year-old carrying groceries bought at a nearby Walmart was walking across the street when he got hit by the car. And although he lost his leg in the accident, police say a $20 piece of equipment officers carry may have saved his life.

WGN's Erik Runge has more.