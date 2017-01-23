Performers announced for Chicago’s 3rd annual Country Lake Shake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Huge concert news for country music fans -- performers have been announced for Chicago's 3rd annual Country Lakeshake.

Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett will headline the music festival. Other artists include Lauren Alaina, Gary Allan, Big And Rich, Brothers Osborne, Craig Campbell, Dan + Shay, High Valley, Randy Houser, Mo Pitney, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, The Cadillac Three and William Michael Morgan.

Formerly known as "Windy City Lake Shake," Country Lake Shake is June 23-25 at the newly named Hunting Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Three-day and single-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at lakeshakefestival.com.