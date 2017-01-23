× New web site tracks progress on Trump’s 100-day agenda

A new web site has been set up to follow President Trump’s progress in advancing the agenda for his first 100 days in office.

Trump has promised a new direction in immigration policy, healthcare, energy, education and public safety.

Creators of the site Track Trump have listed each campaign promise on each plank of Trump’s agenda; they say they’ll try to make it as non-partisan as possible, and use it to see how well, and how fast, the new president keeps those campaign promises.

The site is at http://www.track-trump.com/.