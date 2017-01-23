Midday Fix: Quinn Sullivan performs live
Midday Fix: Colin James performs live
Midday Fix: Hoffman Estates High School Madrigal Singers perform live
Midday Fix: Guitarist Muriel Anderson performs live
Midday Fix: The Middle School Glee Club of Sacred Heart Schools Chicago performs live
Midday Fix: Rock Island Line Band performs live and details about the ALTSO event, Rocktoberfest
Midday Fix: Live performance by Finding Neverland cast members Kevin Kern and Ben Krieger
Midday Fix: Live performance from Singin’ In The Rain cast members Danny Gardner, Richard Riaz Yoder and Richard Strimer
Midday Fix: Performance from The Rua
Midday Fix: Last minute gift ideas from Walgreens
Midday Fix: Christmas tree recycling tips from Tu Bloom
Midday Fix: Cubs fan and poet, Rich Trout
Midday Fix: New Year’s Eve party ideas for kids
Midday Fix: Thanksgiving pies and how to DIY customize the sweet treats from Bakers Square