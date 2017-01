Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN -- A bus crashed into a man's house while he was taking a nap.

The bus came through Randy Schmitt's front window Friday night while he was sleeping on the couch.

The bus pushed the couch, with Randy, out the side of the house.

Randy walked away with only bruised shins and some cuts on his face.

One person on the bus was hospitalized.

Police say the bus crashed into the home after hitting another vehicle.